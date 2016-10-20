The Industry Speaks | A Homebrew Shop Owner's Thoughts On The Acquisition of Northern Brewer by AB InBev | |Brülosophy

With the recent announcement of InBev’s acquisition of Northern Brewer/Midwest Supplies, the Homebrew Community has changed seemingly overnight. Social media has exploded with reactions some understanding, many more upset, about the choice to partner with the beer conglomerate. Change in our industry and the evolution of our community is a certainty, but the direction of both is still unclear. I offer my speculation and perspective not to debate over what is “right” and what is “wrong,” but rather to contribute to the conversation about what this may mean for all of us in the long term, homebrewer and homebrew shop alike.