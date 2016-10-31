Rare Discovery: 'Deadly Jacuzzi' Found Beneath Mexican Gulf : News : Nature World News

Just like on land, oceans also have "hills, cliffs, and plains" in the form of abyss, trenches and the like. But would you believe that oceans also have rivers and lakes within them? Yes, they do, and with numerous explorations, they have also discovered other places that you may not have thought of.
Rare Discovery: 'Deadly Jacuzzi' Found Beneath Mexican Gulf
Seeded on Mon Oct 31, 2016 4:55 PM
