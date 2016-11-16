The Z Machine, the largest frequency electromagnetic wave generator in the world kept at New Mexico-based Sandia National Laboratories, will soon start emitting 500 times more energy than its present capacity. Researchers will be introducing tritium, a radioactive form of hydrogen, to the fuel to power the machine.
Tritium: Radioactive Form of Hydrogen Could Provide Unlimited Energy : News : Nature World News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Nov 16, 2016 4:37 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment