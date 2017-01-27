To Fight the Winter Blues, Try a Dose of Nature - WSJ

Wintertime is rough on those whom the 19th-century hiker-philosopher John Muir called “tired, nerve-shaken, over-civilized people.” But we have an obvious cure for our doldrums: go outside. Though we are months away from the flowers and leafy foliage of spring, a dose of nature can still calm the mind and solidify human bonds.
To Fight the Winter Blues, Try a Dose of Nature
Fri Jan 27, 2017
