Irresponsible camping leads to Perdido Key suspension - News - Santa Rosas Press Gazette - Milton, FL

GULF BREEZE — Gulf Islands National Seashore has temporarily suspended hike-in/drive-in primitive camping at the Perdido Key area. During the closure, the park will explore management alternatives to address significant resource impacts.

Over the past several years, a significant increase in resource damage by irresponsible campers has endangered natural resources in the Perdido Key area. Campers who violate federal laws and park regulations managing the primitive camping area have primarily caused this damage.