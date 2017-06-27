Newsvine

France's Macron to back push for global environment rights pact| Reuters

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:51 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Saturday to play an active role in a campaign aimed at securing a global pact to protect the human right to a clean and healthy environment.

He made the pledge at a meeting at Sorbonne University where politicians, legal experts and activists presented him with draft proposals for such a pact.

Macron has been pushing to maintain momentum generated by a global agreement to combat climate change reached in Paris in 2015, after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out, drawing condemnation from other leaders.

