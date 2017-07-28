Newsvine

Mark Persons

Mark Persons does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About beer and nature lover Articles: 0 Seeds: 17 Comments: 0 Since: Sep 2016

World Nature Conservation Day: Youth usher green revolution with plantation drives | environment | Hindustan Times

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Mark Persons View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONhindustantimes.com
Seeded on Fri Jul 28, 2017 4:20 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The residents of Delhi-NCR, especially the young, are ready to celebrate World Nature Conservation Day, today. From collecting seeds, making seed balls to digging pits and burying these seeds, they are doing it all to make the plantation drives a success.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor