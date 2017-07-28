The residents of Delhi-NCR, especially the young, are ready to celebrate World Nature Conservation Day, today. From collecting seeds, making seed balls to digging pits and burying these seeds, they are doing it all to make the plantation drives a success.
World Nature Conservation Day: Youth usher green revolution with plantation drives | environment | Hindustan Times
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jul 28, 2017 4:20 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment