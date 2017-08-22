The food that’s cooked in copper pots tends to pick up chemical elements, which means you’re unknowingly ingesting metals like copper and iron! When you cook with copper regularly, the effect can become poisonous. And earlier this month, the state government of Iowa even issued a directive that the Moscow mule cocktail shouldn’t be served in its traditional copper mug.
Cooking With Your Mom's Copper Pots Could Make You Sick
